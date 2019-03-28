The Las Vegas High Roller Wheel is a huge Ferris wheel in Las Vegas, and I loved it. It is located at the Linq Hotel.

The High Roller is 550 feet tall and 520 feet in diameter. It’s an amazing and very fun ride. Since the High Roller goes so high you can see almost all of Las Vegas. At night it is so pretty. All the lights are on, and the Ferris wheel is so bright.

The ride seems very fast when you get on it only because the ride never stops moving. The entire ride takes about 30 minutes. The enclosed cabin is a sphere shape, the floor is almost like a metal, and the walls are tinted blue glass. Above the glass windows you can see four monitors, which tell you how many feet high you are and how many more minutes you have left on the ride. They also talk about the ride itself.

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station