TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 19° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 19° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Help people in need by donating all year, not only at holidays

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Nicholas Marotta, Ronkonkoma

By Christina Lane and Stephanie LoPiccolo Kidsday Reporters, 12, Mineola
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The big holiday is over for us, but how would you feel if you woke up Christmas morning and there were no presents under your tree? According to the nonprofit United Way of New York, 35 percent of Long Island families do not make enough money, due to high cost of living, to buy a house or even food. This means that many families cannot afford Christmas presents for their kids.

It is sad knowing that families will not have presents on Christmas. The good news is we can do many things to change this. Many families are sympathetic to the fact that a lot of people cannot afford presents and are involved with groups to help the needy.

There are several programs that you too can donate money, clothes, food and presents to. One of them is Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots is a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. It distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford them. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help all children reach their potential. In addition, many schools and communities have fundraisers and drives to help families in need. We can help by donating to these organizations.

Some of us already help, but we could donate food and clothes to the needy more often. It is important to support those organizations that help the poor all year. For example, did you know that in the spring most food pantries run low on food to give to the needy? Check longisland.com/food-pantries for more information. Even though the holiday season is the perfect time to give back, we can show our holiday spirit all year long, by donating food, clothes and, yes, toys for those in need.

By Christina Lane and Stephanie LoPiccolo Kidsday Reporters, 12, Mineola
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Soggy Doggy from SpinMaster will have players trying 13 new board games the whole family will love
Fans of Madonna, Prince or Cindi Lauper as Party with Jessie's Girl, more LI fun this weekend
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long 24 things every LIer must do this winter
Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its Glowgolf and more places that opened for kids, parents in 2017
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE