You’re just about to head to a holiday party. You can’t wait! Then you realize your outfit is missing something.

For every girl who thinks that’s a big deal, here are instructions for a DIY headband that will complete any costume or outfit.

You will need:

Colorful hair ties (you may need more or less depending on the size of your head)

Iron-on holiday patches

An iron

Take your hair ties and knot them by putting one through the other and looping them through each other. To close the headband, take the two ending hair ties and do the same knot you did in the first direction twice. Now, take your holiday patches and your hair-tie headband, and iron the patches onto your headband. (You may need an adult to help.)

Remember that you can make this headband with any colored hair ties and any patches, and for any holiday outfit or costume, too.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook