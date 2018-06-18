TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

L I kid makes her own holiday headbands

Kidsday reporter Genevieve McGee shows off her holiday

Kidsday reporter Genevieve McGee shows off her holiday headband. Photo Credit: McGee family

By Genevieve McGee Kidsday Reporter
Print

You’re just about to head to a holiday party. You can’t wait! Then you realize your outfit is missing something.

For every girl who thinks that’s a big deal, here are instructions for a DIY headband that will complete any costume or outfit.

You will need:

  • Colorful hair ties (you may need more or less depending on the size of your head)
  • Iron-on holiday patches
  • An iron

Take your hair ties and knot them by putting one through the other and looping them through each other. To close the headband, take the two ending hair ties and do the same knot you did in the first direction twice. Now, take your holiday patches and your hair-tie headband, and iron the patches onto your headband. (You may need an adult to help.)

Remember that you can make this headband with any colored hair ties and any patches, and for any holiday outfit or costume, too.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook

By Genevieve McGee Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Dads enjoy a discount of $4 pints on 26 Father's Day freebies on LI
Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Christian Creaven-Tintella, Nicolas Colucci and his brother Brody Share your favorite family memories
Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out