Do manners matter when greeting family or friends around the holidays?

I asked eight students their opinion. All of the students responded with “yes,” but why do we act kind around others? Most said that you should always be kind to others even when the holidays are not near — you should always have manners toward others. Others said you should do it to impress your company or to get good presents.

But you should always be kind, because “please” and “thank you” go a long way.