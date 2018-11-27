TODAY'S PAPER
'Holiday Mischief With Stitch' book set: A story worth sharing

Kidsday reporter Brianna Yanes with the "Holiday Mischief

Kidsday reporter Brianna Yanes with the "Holiday Mischief with Stitch" book and plush toy set. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Brianna Yanes Kidsday Reporter
The "Holiday Mischief With Stitch" Poseable Plush Book Set (Disney) comes with a stuffed Stitch and book written by Elizabeth Schaefer and illustrated by Disney artists. The story is about an alien’s first holiday on planet Earth. Stitch gets into all kinds of situations and learns about different cultures and customs.

I liked the stuffed Stitch and book. The story was cute and I liked sharing it with my friends. If you like the Stitch character,  I think you will like this set.

It was cute, fun to read and of course to play with!

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

