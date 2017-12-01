TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 42° Good Evening
Clear 42° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Poll finds these kids like holiday visits with relatives

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Sarah Gao

By Joseph Corrado, Kody Flynn, Jaslyn Kaur and Isabella Waller  Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With the upcoming holidays, we asked 101 fourth- and fifth- graders if they would prefer to stay home and have a quiet celebration with just their immediate families and play with the toys and gifts they received, or would visit with their grandparents and extended family. Here are our results:

Stay home . . . 21

Visit with family . . . 80

As you can see, the results were overwhelmingly in favor of spending time with relatives. Kids like to give and get presents! They like the big family meal, and they like seeing relatives they haven’t visited in a while. Also, it is a usually a happy time so everyone is in a really good mood!

By Joseph Corrado, Kody Flynn, Jaslyn Kaur and Isabella Waller  Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Soggy Doggy from SpinMaster will have players trying New board games the whole family will love
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
This was taken at Matts Tree Farm in Share your favorite family memories
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
There are many great holiday events for families 34 best holiday events for families on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE