With the upcoming holidays, we asked 101 fourth- and fifth- graders if they would prefer to stay home and have a quiet celebration with just their immediate families and play with the toys and gifts they received, or would visit with their grandparents and extended family. Here are our results:

Stay home . . . 21

Visit with family . . . 80

As you can see, the results were overwhelmingly in favor of spending time with relatives. Kids like to give and get presents! They like the big family meal, and they like seeing relatives they haven’t visited in a while. Also, it is a usually a happy time so everyone is in a really good mood!