Do you love animals? Do you like going to the park? How about going to the pool on those hot summer days? If you do, I know the perfect place: the Holtsville Ecology Site.

The wildlife center at the Holtsville Ecology Site is a great place to learn about animals. It takes care of injured animals that can no longer survive in their natural habitat. While visiting you will learn about eagles, bears, owls and many more animals. It is also home to the groundhog Holtsville Hal. So stop by and say hi!

The park is a great place to get out all your energy by running around. There are also spacious play areas and beautiful nature walks. While walking on the path you can see a variety of birds and even a deer or two. It also has exercise stations.

During the holidays you can celebrate at the park with the annual tree lighting. Enjoy a beautiful indoor light show that draws thousands of visitors every year, according to the website.

The pool opens every summer and is a great place to cool down on those hot days. It’s a very large pool with diving boards. It's a great place to meet up with your friends during the summer break. There is an entrance fee for the pool, and you must be accompanied by an adult.

The Holtsville Ecology Site is one of my favorite places to visit. Come check it out, and I’m sure it will become one of your favorite places to visit, too.

Info: 249 Buckley Rd., Holtsville, brookhavenny.gov/197

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville