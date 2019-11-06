Choir teaches us the universal language of music

Choir is an organized group of singers. I participate in the children’s choir at Holy Family Parish in Hicksville.

We meet on Mondays and perform on Sundays at the 10:30 mass. The choir has not only singers, but also a violinist and guitarist. The main theme of choir is that music is its own language. Although, we speak different languages, music is the same throughout the world. We learn how to read and write music.

One of the best parts of choir is singing a solo. Every week, I have to learn a new solo, which can be very nerve-wracking. Although it can be scary, solos teach you how to present yourself. Once you can sing in front of others, public speaking is a breeze. It’s also OK to make mistakes, because we’re not professionals, and nobody is perfect. Choir also helps to build up your relationships with others. You get to meet people who are musically talented with one or more instruments. It doesn’t matter what talent you have — just share it so others can appreciate it.

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale