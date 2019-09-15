Home and Careers Club helps our community

At our school, we have a Home and Careers club. By participating in the club, we also help the community.

In our club, you may bake cupcakes, make bookmarks or sew crafts. As these things are sold, money is raised for the community, says the club’s director for 15 years, Ms. Barbara Kearney. Ms. Anne Craven has taken over this year.

Over the years, the club has raised money for the Last Hope Animal Shelter, made Halloween cards for children in hospitals and written letters to Santa in unison with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They have also held Cupcake Wars and baked and donated pumpkin bread to the Student Council Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Doesn’t that alone make Home and Careers such a great club? The fact that they’re helping the community? You might have a similar club at your school, so make sure to join it and help out around where you live.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School