The Home Depot is the place to go for kids on the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Why? They have a kid’s workshop.

Usually if there is a holiday in the month, they do something with that theme. In December, for instance, I made a reindeer and sleigh. The workshop has paint, tools and a kit with instructions. The workshop is for ages 3 and up. It is really fun.

I go with my dad and we get to build things and paint them. You also get to put stickers on the crafts if you want to. They have a lot of different colors of paint. Each kit comes with a badge to pin on your smock while you work. I’ve been there many times. I have about 40 pins! It’s fun there, and it gives kids something to do when they are bored.

These workshops allow kids to be creative and learn at the same time. For more information, go to homedepot.com and see if the store near you has workshops for kids.

Angela Mile’s fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach