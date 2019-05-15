Homework Club makes learning easier

Homework Club is a program that helps kids do their work. The teachers who run it are Ms. Nancy Sullivan and Ms. Hannah Wagner. But that’s not all! There are high school students who come over to our school to help out. There are usually as many as four high schoolers who help out with the program.

This program takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Things that kids like about the high schoolers are that they know everything, and if anyone needs help, they help them. One more thing the kids like about the high schoolers is that they are cool and funny.

But the best part is that we get to finish our homework, and we can ask questions to make sure we understand it. How many times have you thought you understood something, and then you go home and the assignments don’t make any sense to you? Sometimes you get frustrated and don't want to finish your work. Here at Homework Club, many of your problems are solved. It is a great club.

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale