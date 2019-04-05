Playtime or no homework?

Which would you rather have, more recess time when school is in session or no homework? We asked 128 kids in the fourth and fifth grades in our school, and here is what we found out:

No homework: 123

More recess: 5

No homework was the runaway winner. Kids would rather have all the free time they can after school and not worry about school once they leave.

Well, five of the 123 people who chose no homework said they chose it for specific reasons. Liz Madden and Jake Lamb chose this because they would have more time for their sports. However, Samiyah Michalski chose this so she wouldn’t have to worry about forgetting her homework at home.

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School