The pros and cons of homework

Even though we are off from school this week and part of next week, when we go back to school, it also means getting homework. How do you feel about homework? Is it valuable or something we can all do without? Here are the pros and cons.

Kevin took the pro side of homework:

It helps you prepare you for important events (such as projects, tests, quizzes and sometimes more homework).

Sometimes it’s fun, and it can often be easier than you had imagined.

It improves your thinking.

It improves your memory.

It teaches you to work independently.

It helps you learn to use special resources, such as libraries, websites, apps and books.

Annemarie disagrees, and here are her top reasons why we shouldn’t have homework:

Students should be given enough time to complete all work at school.

Students should have free time after school to investigate topics they are interested in.

Students have many after-school activities, and they are learning many other skills, including important life skills.

Students should have some time to take a break and rest their brains after a long day at school.

After school, many kids may be helping the community, ringing bells at church or helping grandparents. The freedom of no homework will help them serve others.

Many times kids get anxious about not completing homework, and they may be scared of punishment. This makes them very nervous to go to school. How can you learn if you are nervous?