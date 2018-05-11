Why I think homework doesn’t always help

It’s common for kids, parents and sometimes teachers to complain about homework. I believe homework doesn’t always help students.

I am not saying this because most kids hate homework. Unlike with other kids, homework doesn’t bother me, probably because I do well in school and usually always understand the subject we learn.

If students are told to study for a math test the next day, some kids might go home and be upset or mad because they are confused about how to do the math. So the next day they might not do as well on their test as they could have done because they were confused. So their homework did not help them because they didn’t understand the math.

The second reason why I think homework doesn’t help is that if teachers give a lot of homework, like five things to do, students might get frustrated and not do all of it. That would cause them to not do so well with schoolwork related to the subject of their homework assignment.

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station