Playing Honga, a stone-age game for modern kids

Honga (HABA) is a new board game we played in our classroom.

Up to five players can play this game at one time. This game takes place in the Stone Age. The object of the game is to become the new leader of the Saber-toothed Tiger Clan. Many tasks have to be done before you can become the leader.

The players have to gather supplies, attract mammoths and comb through the thick forest. We thought it was very confusing. It took a long time to set up and there were a lot of rules to remember. We were a little frustrated because it took so long to set up.

The game is for kids 8 and older, but we recommend it to kids a little older than us. We rate it 3 (out of five) smiles.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School