I played with the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage. It is a big and tall place to put your Hot Wheels cars. You can also race your cars and put them on a spiral elevator (that needs batteries) that takes them up. You also can use a lift that you can control with your hand.

I like Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage because you can race your own Hot Wheels cars. I also like this toy because after your car gets to the top it starts going down the track. Your cars also can go in a jet plane and go down the track. (Only two cars on the jet plane.)

Ages: 7 and older, because younger kids might break it by jamming it too many times.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5