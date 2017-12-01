TODAY'S PAPER
Playing with the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage

Kidsday reporter Matthew Osorio tested the Hot

Kidsday reporter Matthew Osorio tested the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Matthew Osorio  Kidsday Reporter
I played with the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage. It is a big and tall place to put your Hot Wheels cars. You can also race your cars and put them on a spiral elevator (that needs batteries) that takes them up. You also can use a lift that you can control with your hand.

I like Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage because you can race your own Hot Wheels cars. I also like this toy because after your car gets to the top it starts going down the track. Your cars also can go in a jet plane and go down the track. (Only two cars on the jet plane.)

Ages: 7 and older, because younger kids might break it by jamming it too many times.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

