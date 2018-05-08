My Hot Wheels are packed up in cases now. When I open up these cases, they bring back lots of memories. They used to be toys; now I look back at them as reminders.

The person I remember most is my Grandpa. Every time he came to visit, he would bring me Hot Wheels cars. With more than 500 cars, my Grandpa and I would line them up and make traffic. We would organize them in different colors, car types or models.

When I go through these cases, I have a different memory for every car. Now that I’m 11, the cars mean something different to me. I remember when my younger brother, Brody, was little, my dad and I would outline his body with Hot Wheels while he was sleeping on the floor. When he got older we would race them and set up tracks with loops and ramps.

To some they are just boxes of cars, but to me it’s like a photo album of my childhood. My family and friends are in those cases along with the fun we had and the memories we made.

Karen Landsman’s sixth-grade class, Polk Street Elementary School, Franklin Square