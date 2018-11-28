Hot Wheels City Scorpion Drive–In Attack (Mattel) is a cool game that you can assemble all the parts to make a city and race with your friends.

I tried it out a couple of times and set up a challenging course. I competed against my friend in races that were fast and cool, and we spent a long time doing it. I liked playing with the tracks, but you don’t always have to use them. The cars look cool, like the real kind.

My thoughts on this game are that it’s fun because you can see how fast the car is and battle with friends. You can also collect cars and the sets to build cities. You can play with just cars and play without tracks. Any way you set it up, it’s the coolest.

Ages: 4 to 8

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury