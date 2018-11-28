TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Hot Wheels City Scorpion Drive-In Attack: Build and race

Kidsday reporter Miguel Guevara tested the Hot Wheels

Kidsday reporter Miguel Guevara tested the Hot Wheels City Scorpion Drive-In Attack playset. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Miguel Guevara Kidsday Reporter
Print

Hot Wheels City Scorpion Drive–In Attack (Mattel) is a cool game that you can assemble all the parts to make a city and race with your friends.

I tried it out a couple of times and set up a challenging course. I competed against my friend in races that were fast and cool, and we spent a long time doing it. I liked playing with the tracks, but you don’t always have to use them. The cars look cool, like the real kind.

My thoughts on this game are that it’s fun because you can see how fast the car is and battle with friends. You can also collect cars and the sets to build cities. You can play with just cars and play without tracks. Any way you set it up, it’s the coolest.

Ages: 4 to 8

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

By Miguel Guevara Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Once kids assemble the 380 snap-together pieces to 42 toys your kids will be asking for this year
True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Bayville Adventure Park transforms into the Winter Wonderland 25 of the best holiday events on LI
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Reveal your Poopsie Surprise Unicorn by MGA Entertainment. Sold out! 20 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them