How we care for our houseplants 

Kidsday reporter Matthew Montesanto, of Udall Road Middle

Kidsday reporter Matthew Montesanto, of Udall Road Middle School, West Islip, and his mother, Bridgette Montesanto, care for their eucalyptus, desert gem cactus and Christmas cactus plants. Photo Credit: Montesanto family

By Matthew Montesanto Kidsday Reporter
My mom and I have had these plants for two years now, and we just got a new one.

The oldest ones are the two eucalyptus plants. The eucalyptus plants are the really tall one and the really tiny one. The one with orange dots on it is a desert gem cactus and, no, it does not stab you if you touch it. The other plant that we have is a Christmas cactus, and we got that one recently at one of my school clubs.

We have to keep each plant healthy. My mom owns a flower shop, so she brings home plant food that helps them grow when we are on vacations or when no one is home. We water the eucalyptus plants every other day. We water the Christmas cactus once a week at the same time and same day every week. To remember this, I keep an alarm on my phone to remind me to water the plant.

We give each plant Miracle-Gro. Miracle-Gro is a type of plant food, and it grows bigger and more beautiful plants. It works on all flowers, vegetables, houseplants, roses, all trees and shrubs. 

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip

