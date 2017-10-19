I made my own Halloween costume. I decided I wanted to be a wolf because I like wolves and our school mascot is a wolf. Wolves are also my favorite animals, except for foxes. I like foxes even more.
It was easy to make, and this is how I did it. First I decided what parts that I needed to make the costume. I needed wolf ears, a tail, wolf paws, a jacket that matched the color of the ears and tail, and something to wear on my feet. I bought the ears on a headband and a fluffy tail that clipped onto the back of my pants. I also found gloves that looked like wolf paws. I already had a fluffy fleece jacket that was the same color as the ears and tail. I wore black pants and black sneakers. You can also put on makeup, but I didn’t.
I think it turned out very well, and I didn’t have to spend a lot of money for it. I rate this costume 4.5 out of 5.
Comments
