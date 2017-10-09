The St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn is always looking for ways to help people in need. One of the ways that it helps people is through its homeless ministry, which provides food and shelter for the homeless. I interviewed two members of the St. Paraskevi Parish Council — Stephen Stavros, my dad, and Jason Poulis — and asked them a few questions.

One of my questions was, how do you prepare the food for this charitable event? Stephen’s response was, “There are leaders of the homeless ministry at the church who recruit volunteers and who work with these volunteers to decide what each volunteer will make, buy or donate.”

Another question was, how does the homeless ministry gather all the homeless? Jason said, “There is a Huntington Town group who picks up the homeless on a bus and brings them to the church, mainly on cold nights during the winter.”

Even the kids get into the act by helping clean the trays and helping with any other chores in the kitchen.

In closing, the successful charity work that St. Paraskevi does helps local homeless people through tough times during the winter.