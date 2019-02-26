Leprechauns have been thought of as symbols of good fortune, or able to do some good, but there are others who think they only cause trouble. First you have to find one to see if you have any luck at all. They are hard to find! With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, I made a leprechaun trap.
MATERIALS
Construction paper
Rainbow-colored popsicle sticks
Cotton balls
Stickers
A clay pot
Black paint
Paint brush
Scissors
Glue
Gems
Tape
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Wrap green construction paper around a shoe box and tape it.
2. Cut a hole in the center of the box and four flaps of paper covering it.
3. Put stickers on the sides of the box and gems on the top to make a trail.
4. Glue popsicle sticks as a rainbow ladder and stick cotton balls to the popsicle sticks.
5. Paint the clay pot black and put gems in it.
Good luck catching a leprechaun!
