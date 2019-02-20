We went to the movie screening of “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” in Manhattan last week. We thought it was a good movie. “Hidden World” is the third movie in the trilogy and some of us had never seen the first and second movies, but it works as a stand-alone, too. But we agreed it helped to have watched the first and second movies to understand the story more.

We did not like that the movie did not show the Hidden World as much as we would have preferred, even though it's in the title. It didn't introduce the characters' names in the beginning so you could have gotten confused if you hadn’t seen the first ones or its been a while since you watched.

It had good graphics for an animated movie. It makes you feel like you are there and you can see all the details from the skin of the dragon that looks like real leather to the hairs on Hiccup’s head.

The main characters of Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), Toothless and Astrid (America Ferrera) were all back and the new dragon the light Fury. There was also a new villain Grimmel (F. Murray Abraham). He wants to kill all the dragons.

The movie had many good scenes and bad scenes, happy scenes and sad scenes. The movie took place in a village of dragons called Berk. The action also moved to a little island where they stayed for a bit. Eventually they discovered the Hidden World. The movie had a good message which is to not be selfish and to care about other. Some of our favorite parts were the battle scenes of Grimmel who knows how to kill dragons easily, and are a big part of the movie. We did like that there were some funny parts especially with Ruffnut (Kristen Wiig).

The movie has a good ending but it is a little sad too. In the end, Hiccup was not selfish, which we liked. The movie had a lot of action, so it was a lot of fun. You should definitely go see it. We would recommend it to anybody.

We rate it 4 out of 5 smiles and that is good rating!