Exploring Manhattan's Hudson Yards

We toured the Hudson Yards on the west side of Manhattan by the Hudson River.

We were able to see a lot of places — structures, stores and restaurants. Our first stop was to the Vessel, located in the center of Hudson Yards. This beautiful interactive structure was designed by Thomas Heatherwick and Heatherwick Studio so people can enjoy a new view of the city. The Vessel has 154 intricately interconnecting flights of stairs, almost 2,500 steps with 80 landings. The Vessel, standing 150 feet tall, gives astonishing views of city, the river and far beyond

After that, we went to one of the coolest places we have ever seen, Snark Park. A mixture of art, design, and architecture, Snark Park was designed by artist Daniel Arsham, who is a colorblind artist who can only see black, white, gray and purple. He is unable to see green and red hues. What he did was amazing, though everything in most of Snark Park is white, including the workers' uniforms.

To add to the fun, they had some games set up, such as mancala and checkers. But that is not it. Our guide in Snark Park, Milna, took us into a room with black light, and there were the most comfortable bean bag chairs ever. They were insane. When you sat in them, you just sank in. It is a very kid-friendly place.

For lunch, we stopped at Belcampo, which in Italian means beautiful field. There is a good variety in the menu, from burgers to salads and even steak tartare. The food was beyond amazing. It tasted like a five-star restaurant. The burgers were cooked to perfection, the fries were also really good crisp and soft.

After our meal, we went over to Van Leeuwen, an ice cream shop. Nicholas had vanilla and Gabriella had Peanut Butter Marshmallow Crunch. Alicia had Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Brandon had a Root Beer Float. We all had our ice cream in a fluffy waffle cone, except Brandon, of course. The ice cream was delicious and was like the cherry on top for the whole trip.

At the end of our amazing day, we were able to do something that most kids would absolutely love. We were able to ride around on scooters in the Micro Kickboard Store. They have a little road for you to test out the scooters with, and they have tons of models for you to try. Micro Kickboard is a store for all ages and you can also get helmets and cool accessories.

Hudson Yards has more than 100 shops and restaurants, and we think it is filled with adventures. All in all, it is a must-see location for any trip to the Big Apple. We recommend it to other kids and adults looking to have a good time.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School