Hurdle the Robot finds the right path

I played with Hurdle the Robot (Young Scientists Club). This toy is recommended for kids 8 and older.

I found that putting it together was very cool and exciting. Following the directions, I had to put same color wires together. The wires were white, black, brown and light brown. We also needed two AA batteries. I think that putting the robot together should be for a 10-year-old child, not 8.

Hurdle is very cool because it stops, backs up and changes directions when sensing an obstacle. When it goes backward, it beeps. It comes with a poster of activities to try with Hurdle. It was a lot of fun playing with Hurdle, and I think it is a really fun toy.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5