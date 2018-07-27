TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

LI kids help Puerto Rico rebuild

Kidsday reporters Jack McNamara and Cora Cooper with

Kidsday reporters Jack McNamara and Cora Cooper with the supplies they are sending to Puerto Rico. Photo Credit: Meagan Miller

By Cora Cooper and Jack McNamara Kidsday Reporters
Print

When the hurricanes Irma and Maria hit Puerto Rico, we felt helpless learning of the devastation it caused. We chose to do something about this because we have friends and family in Puerto Rico. So we started to collect donations, school supplies, hand sanitizer, toiletry items, and bug spray, which can be hard to find there.

We focused our attention on the one operating school on the island: Cipriano Manrique Elementary School. There are about 230 students, and they are currently extending the school. The school is located in rural Caguas, Puerto Rico. The school lost its roof. We are going to help build a portion of the lost roof with the $2,500 we raised.

Most of the parents who have children that attend Cipriano Manrique are single mothers and in poverty. These kids are so thankful to be able to have basic school supplies to get a proper education.

We never really knew that people were in such horrible circumstances until we took on this project. We filled bags and we have boxes of donated items and get together after school to tackle these projects. The school is relying on outside sources for basic necessities to keep it running. These kids did not have electricity, clean water and school supplies for the longest time. It made us feel good that we’re helping others in need.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown.

By Cora Cooper and Jack McNamara Kidsday Reporters

More Family

In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
He's a tough little pick-up--but even he's no 100 books every kid should read before growing up
Java, a 340-pound sea lion, gets ready to 21 things you didn't know about the LI Aquarium
Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI