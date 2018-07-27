LI kids help Puerto Rico rebuild

When the hurricanes Irma and Maria hit Puerto Rico, we felt helpless learning of the devastation it caused. We chose to do something about this because we have friends and family in Puerto Rico. So we started to collect donations, school supplies, hand sanitizer, toiletry items, and bug spray, which can be hard to find there.

We focused our attention on the one operating school on the island: Cipriano Manrique Elementary School. There are about 230 students, and they are currently extending the school. The school is located in rural Caguas, Puerto Rico. The school lost its roof. We are going to help build a portion of the lost roof with the $2,500 we raised.

Most of the parents who have children that attend Cipriano Manrique are single mothers and in poverty. These kids are so thankful to be able to have basic school supplies to get a proper education.

We never really knew that people were in such horrible circumstances until we took on this project. We filled bags and we have boxes of donated items and get together after school to tackle these projects. The school is relying on outside sources for basic necessities to keep it running. These kids did not have electricity, clean water and school supplies for the longest time. It made us feel good that we’re helping others in need.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown.