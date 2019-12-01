Hydro Strike: Win or Get Wet (Pressman Toys) is a fun game for two players.

The object of the game is to hit a ball with a pinball launcher at your opponent’s target. You need to move fast because two balls are in play at the same time. When you hit your opponent’s target, you get one point and they get squirted with water.

At first the game seems slow, but as the rounds continue, it becomes intense and competitive. Both kids and adults will find this game fun. I played against my mom and my sister and besides having fun, we were laughing really hard. The first player to five points wins. For ages 7 and older.

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City