Mr. Mike Davies, our tech teacher, did a hydroponics project with the sixth-graders. We got to experience it firsthand.

The hydroponics project is an indoor garden with a pipe installation that waters the plants. It also has a light on the inside that projects a little more than the sun so it goes faster. The things being grown are basil, strawberries, bell peppers, arugula, lettuce, borage, celery and sorrel. Mr. Davies told us that the school will be doing aeroponics in the future. Aeroponics is a sort of growing that produces the same thing as the hydroponics.

Hydroponics is such a cool thing when you first experience it, just the thought of an indoor garden is overwhelming. Mr. Davies said that the process is twice as fast as the normal garden process. We tasted the arugula and it tasted exactly how the plant does. There are 132 plants being grown. The seedlings we planted a few weeks ago are doing absolutely wonderful.

The other plants he has growing are the microgreens. Microgreens are small plants that are in a black container that looks like an outdoor garden. It is a very cool thing, especially when you’re building it and then using it. It takes a lot of work to build the hydroponics, and for it to be done by Mr. Davies and 22 sixth-graders is astonishing.

“Hydroponics isn’t just for show,” he said.

Once the plants are ready to be harvested, we will be able to have them at lunch.

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School