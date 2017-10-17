I love to swim. For me swimming was always fun in the summer.
I take lessons and swim on a team, Islanders Aquatics in West Islip, all year round. We have meets, when teams race against another team.
In swimming there are four strokes: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. My best event is backstroke. I can do the breaststroke, but I am slower at that.
Once when I was competing against another girl, I was behind her in the race, but then I caught up and passed her and won the race. My team was so happy for me, and we were all happy for the team.
In the summer, I also swim at the town pool at Phelps Lane Park. I am on the team there, too, and we have meets. My older brother is also on both teams, and that is good because I know I can always talk to him or my coaches about swimming.
I have a trophy and a medal from swimming competitions at both places.
