An entire menu of mac and cheese

Kidsday reporters Dominic Traube, left, and Antonio Torre

Kidsday reporters Dominic Traube, left, and Antonio Torre of Jericho Elementary School, Centereach, with I Heart Mac & Cheese manager Rick Gilroy. Photo Credit: Renee Traube

By Antonio Torre and Dominic Traube Kidsday Reporters
We visited I Heart Mac & Cheese in Patchogue. We were very excited.

When we walked into the restaurant, we thought it was very nice and clean. Many people were there having lunch. The staff was very nice. We got to sit down and speak to the manager, Rick Gilroy. Rick was telling us all about mac and cheese. He was a very polite manager. He was very accommodating. He was telling us how I Heart Mac & Cheese started. He explained that a guy was doing catering and saw how many people loved mac and cheese.

We got to try the bacon mac and cheese. It was delicious. We ask Rick what inspired him to open this place and he said it’s because they sell many different kinds of mac and cheese. We asked him what his favorite meal was. He said it is the Cuban sandwich. It has pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese and dill pickles. It sounds yummy.

I Heart Mac & Cheese has restaurants in New York, Texas, Georgia and Florida, where it also has food trucks. They have been open for a few months in Patchogue. The food is fantastic.

Info: 3 Village Green, Patchogue, 631-730-6506,  iheartmacandcheese.com.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Angela Mile’s fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach

