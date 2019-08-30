TODAY'S PAPER
How to make ice cream in a bag

Credit: Kidsday illustration Olivia Casabianca

By Aramus Chai, Leonardo Estrada and Zebediah Ryan Kidsday Reporters
You can go out and buy some ice cream, or you can stay home with your friends and make your own. We did this experiment and made our own Yodels ice cream and it was delicious.

1 cup half and half

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups ice

1/3 cup kosher salt

Mix-in of your choice (we chose Drake’s Yodels)

Zip-close bags, quart- and gallon-size

1. In a quart size  zip-close bag, mix half and half, sugar and vanilla. Push the extra air out of the bag and seal it.

2. Combine the ice and salt in a large gallon  zip-close bag.

3. Place the small bag inside the large bag and seal it. Carefully shake the bags for 10 minutes until the ice cream becomes solid.

4. Remove the bag and add your favorite mix in. We added Yodels that were cut up into smaller pieces.

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

