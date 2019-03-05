In the summer of 2017, my dad and I took a visit to Reykjavik, Iceland. We stayed for five days, and each day we learned something new about the history of Vikings and Iceland.

Every country is unique, and Iceland has many interesting geographical features, like geysers, glaciers, caves, lagoons and waterfalls. I saw a geyser that shot hot sulfuric water up to 150 feet into the air. The air reeked of sulfur (sulfur smells like rotten eggs). It is called Old Reliable, and hot water from the Earth came out and spread over the ground.

When I saw the glaciers, they were large, and big enough for people to walk through them, too. Sadly, throughout the year, since global warming is coming, the glaciers are getting smaller, which affects the lives of many organisms.

The caves were carved out by lava eruptions from long ago. There were traces of stalactites and stalagmites all over the caves, and many water sources where small insects lived.

The lagoons are special in Iceland, geothermally heated by the sulfuric water. One lagoon in particular where most people like to go is called Blue Lagoon. The water is so clean and fresh it appears blue.

The waterfalls in Iceland aren’t big like Niagara Falls. They flow into a stream and help to provide water for the citizens.

Iceland is well known for its puffin bird. Native to Iceland, they usually have black feathers on their wings and back, and on the front of their body they have a layer of white feathers. They look like a smaller version of a penguin, except with feathers for flying, and a more colorful beak. The beak of a puffin is unique with many colors of red, green, yellow and orange.

Nancy Bachety’s sixth-grade class, Port Jefferson Middle School