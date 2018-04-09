When you are home and you can’t go away on a vacation, it is time for a staycation. A staycation can be when you are going somewhere near home or just staying at home.

Some things you can do on your staycation is try to accomplish things on your bucket list, and if you don’t have a bucket list, this is the perfect time to make one. Whether you’re feeling adventurous or crafty, there’s something to do for everyone. Since I live in Nassau County, here are just a few of the places nearby that I can consider for a day of fun:

Zip-lining in Adventure Park on Long Island in Wheatley Heights

Skating at United Skates of America in Seaford

A trampoline park at Sky Zone at Deer Park.

An arcade filled with games (even bowling and food) at Dave & Busters in Westbury

An amusement park at Adventureland in East Farmingdale

An artsy place named Artrageous in Rockville Centre

These are just some of the places on Long Island that you can go to. You can also go to an event around your community or you can help out at an event around your community.

Now if you can’t go out and spend money, there are still things you can do at home like DIYs (do it yourself). They can be room decorations, backpack accessories or even gifts for friends. Your staycation can also just be spending time with family.

Your staycation is what you make it. Just use your imagination.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin