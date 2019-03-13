My classmates and I watched the IMAX documentary movie “Superpower Dogs.” This film shows that not all heroes wear capes, but they can also be found in our daily lives.

This movie shows how a dog can be just as great as a fictional hero or heroine. We are taken around the globe to see how man’s best friend really is an amazing animal that can be trained to protect and help us. We met about five different superpower dogs, and it was narrated by actor Chris Evans who has starred in the “Avengers” and “Spider-Man” movies. Yes, a superhero talking to us about superpower dogs!

A good example of this is a dog named Halo. She is the runt of a litter and we saw her getting trained to search and find people who might be in danger or trapped in a bad situation. There are many other dogs that trained that way as well.

Another example of a canine hero is Ricochet. She has helped a lot of people with special needs in her life and the cool way she does it is by surfing with the people she helps. We saw Ricochet surfing by herself. It was incredible.

An important message we learned is that dogs will do everything and anything to protect us whether it be mentally or physically. Something cool about this is that it shows us the scientific way to know how those powers work.

I really enjoyed watching “Superpower Dogs,” and I think you will like it too. We rate it 4 (out of 5) smiles.