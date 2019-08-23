TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Indian Echo Caverns are cool

Kidsday reporter Gurleen Kaur of Jericho Elementary School,

Kidsday reporter Gurleen Kaur of Jericho Elementary School, Centereach, in the Indian Echo Caverns in Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Kaur family

By Gurleen Kaur Kidsday Reporter
Print

I went to Indian Echo Caverns to go see a cave. It’s in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.

There were bats in the cave, but the guide said they were hibernating.

We first saw long, huge structures. It starts as a cube and gets long and huge. It takes over a lifetime to form these underground cubes. Then we went farther into the cave in a rainbow room. It was called a rainbow room because of the different colors.

The guide told us they have machines that look through the walls. They found a room that was about 50 feet tall and wide. We also saw a lake that was called the Crystal Lake. It’s called this because of how clear the water is. You can drink it, but it wouldn’t taste so good.

The good part of the cave is that it’s always 52 degrees, but a lot of rainwater is dripping. They have over 1,000 lightbulbs in the cave.

One of the coolest things we saw was a live formation of a rock. It was also interesting because Native Americans found the cave and built a long house by it: The Long House, which could hold up to 60 people in it.  

Info: indianechocaverns.com

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach

By Gurleen Kaur Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Students can show their New York pride with The hottest back-to-school trends
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
The timeless classic "Sleeping Beauty" is performed See an outdoor ballet, more LI fun this week
The new season of "Trolls" brings bigger adventures, New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search