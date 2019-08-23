Indian Echo Caverns are cool

I went to Indian Echo Caverns to go see a cave. It’s in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania.

There were bats in the cave, but the guide said they were hibernating.

We first saw long, huge structures. It starts as a cube and gets long and huge. It takes over a lifetime to form these underground cubes. Then we went farther into the cave in a rainbow room. It was called a rainbow room because of the different colors.

The guide told us they have machines that look through the walls. They found a room that was about 50 feet tall and wide. We also saw a lake that was called the Crystal Lake. It’s called this because of how clear the water is. You can drink it, but it wouldn’t taste so good.

The good part of the cave is that it’s always 52 degrees, but a lot of rainwater is dripping. They have over 1,000 lightbulbs in the cave.

One of the coolest things we saw was a live formation of a rock. It was also interesting because Native Americans found the cave and built a long house by it: The Long House, which could hold up to 60 people in it.

Info: indianechocaverns.com

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach