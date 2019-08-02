TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
SEARCH
75° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Rainy day activities for kids

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Sophie Chan

By Joaquin Gaspar Doppelt, Rachel Lee, Jason Luo and Ro Ann Qu Kidsday Reporters
Print

What? It’s raining out? You’re bored in your house? Well, today is your lucky day — we have some fun things to do.

Let’s face it, every day isn’t going to be sunny and nice, or maybe you can’t get to the beach or pool as much as you like. So here are some things you can do if you are stuck in the house all day:

  • Play a board game
  • Find a new hobby
  • Watch Netflix or YouTube
  • Mix five different snacks together
  • Make up a board game out of household items
  • Try making a meal for your family
  • Teach your pet (if you have one) a new trick
  • Make your own comic book and comic characters
  • Take a white shirt and make different designs on it
  • Make a DIY cage for your pet
  • Create your own electronic games on Scratch, Bloxels, etc.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck

By Joaquin Gaspar Doppelt, Rachel Lee, Jason Luo and Ro Ann Qu Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Splish Splash in Calverton features two wave pools 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
Need help planning a sleepover party? Well, Families hire companies to help with sleepover parties
You might have a flash of déjà vu Free indoor places to play at LI malls
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search