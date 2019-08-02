What? It’s raining out? You’re bored in your house? Well, today is your lucky day — we have some fun things to do.
Let’s face it, every day isn’t going to be sunny and nice, or maybe you can’t get to the beach or pool as much as you like. So here are some things you can do if you are stuck in the house all day:
- Play a board game
- Find a new hobby
- Watch Netflix or YouTube
- Mix five different snacks together
- Make up a board game out of household items
- Try making a meal for your family
- Teach your pet (if you have one) a new trick
- Make your own comic book and comic characters
- Take a white shirt and make different designs on it
- Make a DIY cage for your pet
- Create your own electronic games on Scratch, Bloxels, etc.
Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck
