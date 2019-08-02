What? It’s raining out? You’re bored in your house? Well, today is your lucky day — we have some fun things to do.

Let’s face it, every day isn’t going to be sunny and nice, or maybe you can’t get to the beach or pool as much as you like. So here are some things you can do if you are stuck in the house all day:

Play a board game

Find a new hobby

Watch Netflix or YouTube

Mix five different snacks together

Make up a board game out of household items

Try making a meal for your family

Teach your pet (if you have one) a new trick

Make your own comic book and comic characters

Take a white shirt and make different designs on it

Make a DIY cage for your pet

Create your own electronic games on Scratch, Bloxels, etc.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck