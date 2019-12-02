TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

How athletes can stay healthy and on the field

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matthew Faraci, Sayville

By Ethan Nelson Kidsday Reporter
Print

One problem many athletes face is getting injured. Sometimes it is because of an accident, but other times it is because you are not exercising or eating properly. Exercise and healthy eating are important for athletes.

Here are some things I learned since I began training in the Rising Stars program. Athletes, we learned, should be eating foods like pasta and beans. This helps with building muscles. Athletes shouldn’t be eating food like pizza and diet soda on a regular basis.  

Athletes need to train. The average time to train is six hours to 24 hours a week, we learned. This helps your body become stronger and helps you become more skilled. This also makes you more confident and helps you to not get injured that much.

Staying hydrated is important. It is important not to drink too much water either.

Athletes should stretch before every game to help loosen their muscles. This helps prevent injury because it makes you more flexible and helps more blood get to your muscles. It is important to take care of your body, so you can perform well. 

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City

By Ethan Nelson Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Enjoy a holiday story as it comes to See a holiday circus at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 17 places to see Santa on LI
The Fire Island Lighthouse (East of Robert Moses 25 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
The Long Island Childrens Museum brings Times Square What to do with the kids on New Year's Eve
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search