How athletes can stay healthy and on the field

One problem many athletes face is getting injured. Sometimes it is because of an accident, but other times it is because you are not exercising or eating properly. Exercise and healthy eating are important for athletes.

Here are some things I learned since I began training in the Rising Stars program. Athletes, we learned, should be eating foods like pasta and beans. This helps with building muscles. Athletes shouldn’t be eating food like pizza and diet soda on a regular basis.

Athletes need to train. The average time to train is six hours to 24 hours a week, we learned. This helps your body become stronger and helps you become more skilled. This also makes you more confident and helps you to not get injured that much.

Staying hydrated is important. It is important not to drink too much water either.

Athletes should stretch before every game to help loosen their muscles. This helps prevent injury because it makes you more flexible and helps more blood get to your muscles. It is important to take care of your body, so you can perform well.

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City