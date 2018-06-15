Have you ever visited the Intrepid?

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is located in Manhattan. The Intrepid is a retired aircraft carrier that fought in World War II. Every year, our Cub Scout pack goes on an overnight trip, and we get to sleep in the museum.

The year we visited the Intrepid was one of my favorites for many reasons. We checked in and went straight to the virtual-reality roller coaster. You could feel the shaking of the ride. Then we watched a video about the Intrepid’s history and toured the ship. Next, we found our cots, which were in the actual hangar. It was super-cold.

After dinner was the best part for me. I found my great-great-uncle’s name on the ship’s wall. His name was Ensign Arthur Mollenhauer. He was killed in action while stationed on the Intrepid. He became Santa Barbara, California’s first flying ace after shooting down five Japanese planes in one mission. It was exciting to see his name and know that he was here on this very ship. I felt proud.

In the morning, we had breakfast and toured more of the ship. We also got to see planes up on the deck.

If you are interested in World War II and planes, you should visit the Intrepid. It is located at Pier 86, at West 46th Street and 12th Avenue; intrepidmuseum.org

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park