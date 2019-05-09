Being an introvert isn’t all that bad, even though the stereotypes that come to mind when one mentions the introvert might be outrageous.

What is an introvert? In my perspective, an introvert is a person who is socially uncomfortable and gets energy from being alone. However, that doesn’t mean that we want everyone to constantly stay 20 feet away from us. It just means we would rather not be put in a spotlight all day. Many introverts are happy to be your friend or assist you with a problem. I like to think that introverts are good listeners and are able to keep secrets. They can give you some friendly advice, or moral support.

I myself would love to avoid too much social interaction. Due to my introverted side and my lazy side clashing into each other, my last year of middle school hasn't been that great. It was terrible during the last holiday season. As I was surrounded by family, there was never a time when I could take a step back and relax. Then there was school on top of that, so I had to pay attention to my little cousins and focus on school work. I spent a whole lot of time without a break to recharge. All I wanted to do was to go to sleep and just stay home for a while.

I have to sometimes be thankful for my introverted side, too. I have found my love for writing because of it. I’ve made many friends who can relate to how I feel. I can listen and understand how one feels when under stress, and I support others I care about. I’m not ashamed to be who I am.

Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills