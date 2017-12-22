The game IQ Focus (SmartGames) gets our brains flowing for anything. It is a one-player puzzle game.

You have to connect multicolor puzzle pieces together to solve the center square. There are tests you have to do to unlock more levels. The levels go from easy to expert. There are 120 challenges with solutions.

I think the game is fun because you can do challenging puzzles, and I like new challenges. But IQ Focus is also hard because every level gets harder. The game is really challenging. I recommend this game to you because it can help your brain to focus on work.

Ages: 10 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5