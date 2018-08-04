If you like board games, check out Iquazu (Haba games by Michael Feldkötter). In this game you use your imagination because the storyline says Evil Rhujas roaming the land want to capture the gemstones of the Inox.

The object of the game is to accumulate the most gems. It is a card game and strategy game. You also receive bonus points from the bonus tiles in each round you win. You start from the left column and try and move your way over to the right column. There are a total of 13 rounds. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins.

Iquazu takes about 50 minutes to play. It is recommended for ages 10 and up, and for two to four players at a time.

We personally recommend this game for kids 12 and up. It is hard to understand at first, but it becomes clearer after setup and as you play.

If you like gems and games with cards, this would be the perfect game for you.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley