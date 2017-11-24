Island Raceway and Hobby is a place where you can race remote control cars indoors. This great place is at 1015 N. Wellwood Ave., in Lindenhurst.

When you want to race, you have to pay before you go in. When you pay, you get a car and a remote control. If your car turns over, someone on the track will turn it back so you are ready to race again. It is easy after you practice.

You can also have birthday parties there. If you do, each guest would get a car and a remote control. Then you would race each other for about an hour. Then they would serve the cake. Everyone would have so much fun. They even have classes so you can improve your skills and get a chance to race against others.

This is a great place to visit. It has all the equipment and stuff you need to excel at this fun hobby. If you are looking for something different to do, check this place out. Look it up online, and before you know it, you will want to be there, too: islandraceway.com