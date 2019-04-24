Island Surf Shop is an amazing store. It is located in Westhampton Beach. This is one of my family’s favorite stores. They have lots of amazing supplies such as surfboards, clothes, wet suits and many other items.

My family is a huge surfing family. We go there for lots of surfing supplies. They even have surf lessons. In the summer they have Island Surf Shop camp. My two brothers and I go to the camp. You have to be at least 6 to attend. It is super-fun. The shop itself is also amazing.

I interviewed the owner of the shop, Shawn Mett. He is a surfer; it makes for a fun job and he gets to work when he wants to. The Island Surf Shop been open for 20 years. The surf shop is most packed in July and August, and it is open seven days a week to give everyone a chance to drop by.

Besides surfing equipment and stuff, another popular item for surfers and fans of surfing are the Island Surf sweatshirts.

If you make your way to Westhampton Beach this summer, you should consider going in Island Surf Shop and taking a look.

Info: 49 Sunset Ave., Westhampton Beach, islandsurf.net

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School