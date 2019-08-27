I am only 9, but I have already been to Italy for a summer vacation. We went to our family’s house.

Our adventure started when we visited St. Peter Square in the Vatican. We saw Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. We enjoyed delicious food, such as pizza, seafood dishes, gelato, granite, cannoli, tiramisu and more.

Our trip continued next to Venice, a town located on a canal. When we got there, we thought to take a regular taxi to get to our hotel, but it was difficult because in Venice there is no way to drive a car. All islands are connected by bridges. The best way to get around is by boats and gondolas.

Next, we went to Pisa to see the Leaning Tower of Pisa. They call it the leaning tower because it began to lean while they were building it. Since then it leans and leans but never falls to the ground, and no one can find a way to stop the tower from leaning.

Then, the last city we visited was Siena. We visited the Medieval Towers, the Piazza del Campo and cathedrals. For dessert, we ate the famous Panforte di Siena, which is very spicy.

This is how my vacation was fascinating!

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach