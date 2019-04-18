We met actor Jace Norman, who stars as Henry Hart on the Nickelodeon show "Henry Danger," while he was visiting in Manhattan recently.

How did it feel like auditioning for the role of “Henry Danger,” and what was your reaction when you got the part?

It was really exciting because Nickelodeon made all my favorite TV shows as a kid growing up. It was really exciting, and I’ve always wanted to be an actor. And when I found out I got it, it was very surreal. I didn’t really believe it. It was like, wait, really?

What is your favorite part about working on the show?

Probably being able to play a superhero is pretty fun. You kind of feel like a superhero when you are pretending to be one.

What was your first-ever acting job?

I used to do plays for my family. My cousins and I used to, when our family would get together, we would do plays for our parents.

What was your best fan moment yet?

I don’t know if I have a best fan moment. It’s great just meeting people and when they start freaking out and crying, it’s kind of weird, but it’s cool. It’s like, wow, you really are excited to see me. It’s nice. It’s cool.

Do you like being in hair and makeup?

I don’t like it at all. It’s one of my least favorite parts, but actually on the show, because getting into costume on the air, they have to glue that mask to my face. And it’s there all day, so it’s literally like this piece of rubber, basically glued onto your face. And you can’t even move, really, and my hair is just rock solid from all the hair spray, and then I have all the makeup on. So it’s kind of you’re in a tight suit.

Who is your best friend off-set of “Henry Danger”?

My dog is probably my best friend! His name is Henry.

Are you going to be in a new TV series? And if yes, which one?

I think I’m going to finish “Henry Danger” first and then I’ll make that decision. I’m not done with “Henry Danger” yet. So, we’ll see. I want to be, I think I will be eventually.

Why do you think people chose you to win Teen Choice Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018?

I don’t know. Because I’m awesome? I don’t know.

Do you think you’re cooler in the show or real life? And if so how?

Cooler in the show or real life? I think I’m cooler in the show, honestly, because it’s scripted. So I don’t say dumb things all the time.

What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not acting?

I like listening to music. I hang out with friends. And playing with my dog. And going on walks.

When did you know you wanted to be an actor?

I was like 8. I knew I wanted to be an actor. But you never really know, because you never know what your future is going to be like, right? So, I just had this dream that I wanted to be. I didn’t really know how or if I was going to do it or not.

What is your favorite episode in “Henry Danger” and why?

Did you guys see the one where we went to space? I think that was my favorite one. That one was cool because it’s in space.

What’s your favorite thing about being an actor?

It’s a pretty cool job. I mean being able to make a living off pretending to be someone else. It’s pretty weird. And I don’t know what else I would do, honestly. I get to play for a living. Even though it’s a lot of work, but you know what I mean.

Can you tell us about your anti-bullying campaign?

I don’t know if it’s as much of a campaign as it’s just me talking about it. I went through school, and school is harder than I think people give credit. I mean, people say school is hard, just the social part about school is pretty hard and making friends and getting along with people is pretty hard because there’s always drama or something going on. So I think letting people know that there is a world outside of that is important because you think that when you’re in school that it’s your whole world, but really there’s a whole world outside of that world.

What was it like when you had to interview yourself?

Weird. I was just very strange. I would just sit and ask questions. And then come in a chair, answer the questions. So weird.

Do you think you should have a “Henry Danger” movie? And why?

I think so, yeah, because it would be awesome.

Do fans act out scenes with you?

Sometimes if they know a specific line, they’ll ask me to say it, where they will lead me into it or something.

Do little kids think you’re Henry Danger?

Yes! If they’re young enough they’ll believe that I’m the character in real life.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School