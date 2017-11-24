TODAY'S PAPER
JeJoJo Bagels in Centereach is one of my favorite spots

Kidsday reporter Jacob Lien with Gerard Donohue, owner

Kidsday reporter Jacob Lien with Gerard Donohue, owner of JeJoJo Bagels in Centereach. Photo Credit: Kevin Lien

By Jacob Lien  Kidsday Reporter
Are you looking for a delicious bagel? I recommend JeJoJo Bagels in Centereach. It specializes in bagels, but it sells other foods, such as eggs and pancakes. It also sells heroes and other kinds of sandwiches. It makes everything very fresh.

The store is very popular and there are a lot of seats for all to sit to enjoy their food. There are also many different drinks and beverages there such as hot chocolate, iced tea and Snapple.

At JeJoJo Bagels, they make the bagels in the store. Some types of bagels are the ones you see everywhere like plain, sesame, poppy and cinnamon raisin. But there are also special bagels like strawberry bagels, rainbow bagels or green (for St. Patrick’s Day).

The workers are all very nice, and I think they do their job very well. The owner, Gerard Donohue, named the place for his three girls: Jeanine, Jordan and Jodi.

You can even call to order a bagel so when you get there, it is all ready for you. It is located at 207 Centereach Mall, Centereach; call 631-585-6178.

Try JeJoJo Bagels! You will love them!

