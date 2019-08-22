If you were bored over the summer and wanted something to do, well you could try using a water scooter. There are so many places to do this, especially toward the end of Long Island.

You have to be 14 years old or older and pass a test to ride by yourself. You can be any age to go ride a watercraft with an adult, but I would suggest the youngest would be between 7 to 9 years old. Always wear a life jacket, of course.

This is a high-speed water sport. You can ride a water scooter in the spring, fall and summer. I would suggest a hot day in summer because the water that splashes you will cool you off as you ride around.

You should try this water sport because it is super fun and you can still get wet without getting soaked. It doesn’t get boring so you can go however many times you want. There are time limits like 1 hour and 2 1/2 hours. It is a great way to spend time with your family.

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School