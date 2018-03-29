Do you know any sick kids in the hospital or kids having surgery? The John Theissen Children’s Foundation in Wantagh helps cheer up sick kids by surprising them with donated toys.

At 6 months old, I had open heart surgery. Last year, I wanted to help kids in the hospital. One day I went around the neighborhood handing out notes, asking for donations. A week later, I collected more than 500 toys and $600.

We brought the toys to John Theissen, and then my awesome mom and I went to Target and bought more toys with the money that the people donated. Later, the Levittown Community Council granted me the best-volunteer award for the year. I also got three other awards too.

All I wanted to do was to help the sick kids in the hospital, but I received so much more great stuff. The best is the feeling of paying it forward. I hope everyone gets to experience that feeling. What I’m trying to say is, if you do something good, good will come to you.

Sue Casey, Debbie Dombrowski, Heather Mason and Kerstin Murphy’s seventh- and eighth-grade students, Jonas E. Salk Middle School, Levittown