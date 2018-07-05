We were able to meet JoJo Siwa when she was in Manhattan recently at the Nickelodeon offices. We all know the 15-year-old social media star from “Dance Moms,” “JoJo’s Juice,” and “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.” She is always working, singing and smiling!

We got to ask her lots of questions.

Were you excited about being featured in Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest?

I [was] so excited! Everybody loves slime, and it is the first SlimeFest in the USA.

We all love “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.” What can we expect this season?

The second season is going to be a lot of fun. I can tell you it is going to be better than the first season.

Who would you want to be a guest star on that show?

From people that I know? I would want Miranda Sings. She is the best star. For people that I don’t know, I would want someone from [the movie] “The Greatest Showman.” I would be so happy.

What is a personal message you would say to your fans?

I would probably say just to remember to always be yourself. If people think that you are weird or you are different, that is a good thing that you are not like everyone else. It is OK to be yourself and be different.

Do you ever wish that you went to a regular school?

I actually did go at one point in time. I went to the first semester or quarter of kindergarten and then went for the last semester of third grade. The original reason why I was home-schooled was because in kindergarten I was at a second-grade level and so my mom said, OK, let’s just home-school. In third grade, my mom said she didn’t want me to have regrets, so we just tried it.

What is hardest for you: acting, singing or dancing?

I would go with dancing. I would say acting or singing is easier. Dancing just takes so much physical work and energy. With acting it is easier to find real-life events in your life that kind of relate to it, and with singing I kind of feel that people just naturally do that on their own.

What started you wearing bows?

When I was a baby, my mom just kind of stuck them in my hair. As I went on, they just kept getting bigger.

About how many bows do you have, and do fans ever give you bows?

Fans give me tons of bows. And fans will actually buy my bows and then give them back to me. I have about 1,000 bows.

Instagram or Snapchat?

Instagram.

Can you tell us about “Blurt”?

I filmed it with Jace Norman and Daniella Perkins, and that was really fun. It came out a little while ago, but I think people really loved it, and it got really good ratings. Hopefully there is going to be a “Blurt 2.”

If you could tell your younger self something, what would it be?

I would say just to really enjoy everything. Because everything comes and goes just once. So just enjoy it.

Who would you want to slime?

I would want to slime myself. But besides myself . . . I would go with Zendaya. I would go with Miranda Sings, too.

What do you like to do when you have free time?

I love to play with my dog Bow Bow. It is so sad I am away from her right now. My brother texted me a picture of her this morning, and she looked so sad. It broke my little heart.

What is your worst habit?

Biting my nails. It is awful. I’ve got to stop doing it!

Do you come up with all your YouTube ideas, or do you get ideas from other people?

I definitely come up with pretty much all of them. Sometimes if I see someone do, let’s say, slime food vs. real food, I would think I could do squishy food vs. real food. You get ideas from other people but there hasn’t been anyone in my life to say to me, you should film this.

What was your favorite Nickelodeon show when you were younger?

I would have to go with “iCarly.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I will have my first crush and then go on a world tour.

Will you be coming out with another song soon?

Yes, I am. I can’t really spill too much about them yet. I am doing two songwriting sessions a day. It is crazy.

What inspired you to create “Boomerang”?

It was my first song. I wanted to write about something I was really passionate about. What do I love? I love anti-bullying. I love it when haters don’t get their way.

How do you always stay so positive?

I always remind myself that I am who I am, and if people accept me for who I am, I know that I will always have you. I believe in myself and I live my life.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park