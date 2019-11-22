Did you hear the one about ... 

My mom tells us silly jokes to make us laugh when my sister and I are sad, and I like to do the same.

My mom always says everyone needs a good laugh sometimes, especially after a long day of work. So when I tell my mom and dad jokes that cheer them up, it makes me happy, too.

Some of my favorite jokes are:

Q: Can February March?

A: No, but April May.

Another one is:

Q: What do you call a deer with no eyes?

A: No idea.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last one:

Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Police. Police who? Police open the door.

I like to keep reading joke books because they make me laugh and I can keep telling more jokes to everyone and make them laugh as well. My mom always says, laughing is good for the soul and it takes more work to be sad. So, let's be happy and smile.

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park